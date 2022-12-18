Sports

Australia overpower South Africa in 1st Test: Key stats

Australia overpower South Africa in 1st Test: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Dec 18, 2022, 12:19 pm 3 min read

Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia thrashed South Africa in the opening Test of the three-match series at the Gabba. Interestingly, the match ended on Day 2 itself. Resuming from 145/5, the hosts raced to 218, riding on Travis Head's whirlwind innings. Later, an all-round show by the Aussie bowlers laid the foundation for a match-winning show. We look at the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Australia bundled out SA on 152 after bowling first. Nathan Lyon (3/14) and Mitchell Starc (3/41) were the architects of the same. Kyle Verreynne (64) kept the score ticking for the visitors. In response, Australia hammered 218, riding on Head's 92. Pat Cummins shone with a five-fer to fold SA (99). Later, the Aussie batters guided them to win despite surviving initial blows (35/4).

Verreynne-Bavuma kept the fight intact against Australia

SA were reduced to 27/4 within 11 overs in the first innings. Verreynne and Temba Bavuma pulled the visitors out of their misery, stitching a pivotal 98-run stand for the fifth wicket. The pair piloted SA to 125/5 before Bavuma was bowled out by Starc. As per ESPNcricinfo, SA (152) recorded their eighth-lowest total in an innings against Australia in Australia in Tests.

Maiden Test fifty for Verreynne

Verreynne's gutsy show put the Aussies on the back foot in the first innings. The wicket-keeper batter smacked 64 off 96 deliveries, hitting eight fours and a six. He clocked his maiden fifty. Verreynne, however, failed to open his account in the second innings as he edged Scott Boland straight to slips. He has now raced to 468 runs at 27.52 (100s: 1).

Head attains these numbers

Head posted another sublime act to put Australia in the driver's seat. The southpaw struck 92 off 96 deliveries (4s: 13, 6s: 1), thereby ensuring that the hosts have a 60-plus run lead heading into the second innings. He clocked his 10th Test fifty. Head also breached the 2,000-run mark (2,005) in Tests while playing his 31st match.

Rabada, Jansen wreak havoc at the Gabba

Kagiso Rabada tormented the Aussies all throughout the opening Test. The right-armer pocketed a four-fer across both innings (8 scalps). He has raced to 265 scalps. He pipped bowling legends, namely West Indies' Joel Garner (259), Australia's Jason Gillespie (259), and Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria (261). Left-armer Marco Jansen grabbed a three-fer to tally 40 wickets in eight Tests.

Starc completes 300 Test scalps

Starc clipped five wickets in the concluded Test. The left-arm quick has now breached the 300-wicket mark (301) in the format. He has become only the seventh Aussie bowler to attain the feat in Test cricket. Shane Warne (708), Glenn McGrath (563), Lyon (454), Dennis Lillee (355), Mitchell Johnson (313), and Brett Lee (310) are the others to do so.