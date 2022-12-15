Sports

New Zealand announce Test squad for Pakistan tour; Boult unavailable

Ish Sodhi has earned a recall for Pakistan tour (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand have announced their 15-player squad for the upcoming two-Test series in Pakistan, starting December 26. While leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has earned a recall, veteran pacer Trent Boult has made himself unavailable for the tour. Batter Glenn Phillips is another notable inclusion. Meanwhile, the series will mark a new era in NZ cricket as Tim Southee will lead the team. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Kane Williamson has stepped down as NZ's Test skipper and the reins have been passed onto Southee.

The right-arm pacer, who has captained NZ in 22 T20Is, is yet to do the job in Tests.

Meanwhile, opener Tom Latham will serve Southee as his deputy.

Williamson, who is determined to play Tests as a batter, is also a part of the squad.

New Zealand's Test squad for Pakistan tour

New Zealand's Test squad for Pakistan tour: Tim Southee (Captain), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (Wicket-keeper), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Sodhi hasn't played Tests since 2018

Sodhi, who made his Test debut in 2013, hasn't played Test cricket since 2018. He boasts 41 wickets in 17 Tests at 48.59. His experience at the highest level earned him a recall for the Pakistan tour. "Ish has been playing international cricket for almost a decade now and we're backing his skills," Kiwi head coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by NZC.

High hopes from Glenn Phillips

Phillips, who played his only Test against Australia in January 2020, has been brilliant in white-ball cricket lately. Stead has backed him to replicate his heroics in Tests as well. "Glenn is clearly a very talented batsman and we're excited to introduce him back into the Test squad for this tour. His ability to bowl off-spin is also a plus point," stated Stead.

NZ haven't played a Test in Pakistan since 2002

The upcoming tour would mark New Zealand's first Test assignment on Pakistan soil since 2002. Hence, it would be interesting to see how the players adapt to the local conditions. Meanwhile, NZ, winners of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, have just two wins in nine games in this cycle. They don't have a realistic chance to qualify for the final this time around.