Travis Head slams his 10th Test fifty, surpasses 2,000 runs

Dec 18, 2022

Travis Head continued with his supreme run of form, smashing a solid 92 versus South Africa in the ongoing 1st Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Head resumed Day 2 on 78*. He had struck 13 fours and a six. Head added another 14 runs on Sunday. Head smashed his 10th fifty in the format, besides surpassing 2,000 runs. Here are the stats.

2,000 runs for Head

Head took 96 balls for his 92. He smashed 13 fours and a six. Head now has 2,005 runs at an average of 45.96. Head got to 2,000 runs in 48 innings, matching the tally of several former stars like Saeed Anwar, Mahela Jayawardene, and Alastair Cook. At home, Head has raced to 1,601 runs at 59.29. He has five centuries and eight fifties.