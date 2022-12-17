Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia beat Morocco to win bronze

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 17, 2022, 10:43 pm 1 min read

Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 to finish third in the third place play-off

Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 to finish third in the third place play-off at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday. Josko Gvardiol gave the 2018 World Cup finalists an early lead in the seventh minute. 'Achraf Dari equalized two minutes later. Mislav Orsic scored in the 42nd minute for Croatia which in the end turned out to be the winner. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Gvardiol gave Croatia the lead with a superb diving header but Dari leveled just two minutes late. Orsic curled in a superb second for Croatia before half-time. The second half did not match the energy of a gruelling first half and Morocco failed to find an equaliser. A fruitful campaign ended in back-to-back defeats for Morocco.

A look at the key match stats

Croatia had 12 attempts, managing for shots on target. Morocco managed nine attempts, with two shots being on target. Croatia edged past Morocco in terms of possession (51%) and had a pass accuracy of 84% to Morocco's 85%.