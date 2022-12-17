Sports

Australia Women beat India Women in 4th T20I, seal series

Australia Women beat India Women in 4th T20I, seal series

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 17, 2022, 10:23 pm 2 min read

Australia Women beat India Women in the fourth T20I (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia Women beat India Women in the fourth T20I to seal the five-match series and take a 3-1 lead. Batting first, AUSW managed 188/3 in 20 overs, riding on Ellyse Perry's sensational 42-ball 72*. In response, INDW failed to get past the target, losing wickets at crucial moments. Harmanpreet Kaur scored 46 as India failed to get past the line. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

India Women picked two early wickets as Australia Women were reduced to 46/2 in the seventh over. Post that, Perry and Ashleigh Gardner added 94 runs for the 3rd wicket. Grace Harris scored a 12-ball 27* to help AUSW finish on a high. In response, INDW fell short of the stiff target to surrender the match. India Women managed 181 runs.

Perry races to 1,400 runs; Gardner shines

Perry scored an unbeaten 72-run knock, slamming seven fours and four sixes. She has raced to 1,400 runs at an average of 30.43. She went past former AUSW cricketer Elyse Villani (1,369) in terms of runs. Gardner slammed a 27-ball 42. She now has 965 runs at 24.74. Garnder hit three fours and three sixes (SR: 155.56).

Key numbers for the INDW batters

Harmanpreet scored a 30-ball 46. She slammed six fours and a six. She has raced to 2,819 runs at 27.63. Richa Ghosh slammed a 19-ball 40*, hitting four fours and two sixes. Richa has amassed 417 runs at 23.16. Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma scored an 8-ball 12*. She now has 812 runs at 24.60.