Bangladesh announce squad for India Test series: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 08, 2022, 05:12 pm 2 min read

Shakib leads a solid Bangladesh side (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh have announced a strong-looking outfit for the upcoming Test series versus India at home. Mushfiqur Rahim has returned to the Test squad after the veteran player missed his side's previous assignment in the red-ball format against West Indies. Meanwhile, Taskin Ahmed, who didn't feature in the ongoing ODI series with an injury, is fit for the Tests. Here's more.

Here's the Bangladesh squad for 1st Test

Here is the Bangladesh squad for 1st Test: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hassan Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Anamul Haque Bijoy

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announces the squad for the first Test against India starting at ZACS, Chattogram on 14 December 2022.

Maiden call-up for Zakir Hasan

Zakir Hasan has earned a spot in the 17-member squad after topping the run-charts in the domestic four-day competition. He was also named Player of the Match in the first unofficial Test against India. Zakir scored 173 in the second innings to earn the hosts a draw. The absence of Tamim Iqbal saw Zakir get his maiden call-up to the side.

Tamim absent for the first Test due to an injury

BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz that the board is awaiting a medical report of Tamim for the second Test. "Our physio said he won't be able to play in the first Test. But we are awaiting the medical report for the second Test. So, we've announced the squad for the opening Test."

BAN vs IND 1st Test to start on December 14

The first Test of the two-match series begins on December 14 in Chattogram. The 2nd Test will kickstart on December 22 in Dhaka. In the ongoing ODI series, Bangladesh have claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead to seal a historic win.