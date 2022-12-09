Sports

Bangladesh vs India, 3rd ODI: Key player battles

Dec 09, 2022

Team India will salvage for pride in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday (December 9). Having lost the first two games, India can at most avoid a clean sweep in the final fixture. On the other hand, the Bangla Tigers would be high on confidence and won't like to slow down. Here we decode the key player battles.

Litton Das vs Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has been on a roll in this series, having scalped five wickets at 21. As he has been brilliant with the new ball, Bangladesh skipper Litton Das must be watchful against him. The opener fell prey to Siraj in the second ODI. He has scored nine runs off 11 deliveries against Siraj. Litton has mustered just 48 runs in the series.

Virat Kohli vs Shakib Al Hasan

Virat Kohli has been short of runs, having managed only 14 runs in the series. He fell prey to left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan in the opening ODI. The latter has dismissed Kohli four times in 10 ODI meetings. The veteran batter, however, has been striking at 94.4 vs Shakib in the format. The Bangladesh star has scalped seven wickets in the series so far.

Shreyas Iyer vs Ebadot Hossain

Shreyas Iyer has been on a roll in ODIs lately. The right-hander has clubbed six fifties and a hundred in 2022. However, the short ball continues to be his Achilles heel. Ebadot Hossain got him out on 24 in the first ODI. Iyer tackled him better in the second game and scored 82. The two will once again lock horns in the final game.

Washington Sundar vs Mushfiqur Rahim

Though Mushfiqur Rahim has been a prolific run-scorer, he has been short of runs in the series. He could only manage 30 runs in the first two games. Washington Sundar dismissed him in the previous game. The off-spinner has kept things tight in the middle overs, claiming five wickets in the two games so far. He would like to keep Mushfiqur quiet once again.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the third ODI. Chasing sides have won 15 of 23 ODIs played here. The track is known to provide substantial assistance to bowlers, with the average first innings score being 215. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (11:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.