Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat returns to Test cricket: Interesting facts

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 22, 2022, 03:15 pm 3 min read

Unadkat made his Test debut in December 2010 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat has returned to Test cricket after 12 years. The left-arm pacer, who played his maiden Test in 2010, was slotted in India's playing XI for the second and final Test against Bangladesh. Unadkat's return was historic as he recorded the lengthiest gap by an Indian cricketer between two Tests. Interestingly, Rahul Dravid was India's mainstay Test batter back in 2010.

Why does this story matter?

Unadkat missed as many as 118 Tests between his maiden and second match in the format.

He became the first Indian and sixth overall player to miss 100 or more Tests between two appearances.

Among Indians, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik follows the list, having missed 87 Tests.

An entirely different Indian Test setup featured when Unadkat made his debut.

Dravid scored 57 runs in that match

Unadkat made his Test debut on India's South Africa tour in 2010-11 (1st Test, Centurion). It was the pre-Pujara era when Dravid, India's incumbent head coach, served as a mainstay number three batter. He scored 14 and 43 as India lost by an innings and 25 runs. Dravid played some of his best cricket in the next 12 months before retiring in January 2012.

Kohli was yet to kick-start his Test career

Arguably the most prolific modern-day batter, Virat Kohli was yet to kick-start his Test career. Until Unadkat's Test debut (December 16, 2010), Kohli had cemented his spot in India's ODI squad. The latter owned 1,479 runs from 40 ODIs (4 centuries) until that point. He was being primed for the 2011 ICC World Cup. Kohli made his Test debut in June 2011 (vs WI).

MS Dhoni led Team India back then!

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was leading India across formats at that time. He passed on the baton to Kohli four years later. Kohli then went on the become India's most successful captain in Test cricket. He is among the greats in terms of captaincy.

Ashwin had a similar path

India's most successful off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, had a similar trajectory. Ashwin burst on to limited-overs circuit in June 2010 on India's Zimbabwe tour. He made his Test debut over a year later (November 2011). At the time of Unadkat's debut, Harbhajan Singh was India's specialist spinner across formats. The latter took two wickets for 169 runs in the 2010 Centurion Test.

Tendulkar slammed his 50th Test ton

Sachin Tendulkar, the highest run-scorer in international cricket, was at the fag end of his illustrious career in 2010. He smashed a brilliant 111* (241) in the second innings. Tendulkar became the first-ever man to complete 50 centuries in Test cricket. Notably, he smashed the last of his 51 Test tons in the third match of the South Africa series (scored 146).

How did Unadkat fare in that match?

Unadkat had a forgettable Test debut in Centurion. He conceded 101 runs in 26 overs in India's only innings. The left-arm seamer failed to take a wicket. Like the 2022 Dhaka Test, Unadkat came in as a first-change bowler in Centurion.

WATCH: Maiden Test wicket for Unadkat

