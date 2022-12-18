Sports

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan clocks his 30th Test fifty: Stats

Shakib Al Hasan registered his best score against India in Tests

Bangladeshi skipper Shakib Al Hasan slammed 84 off 108 deliveries in the second innings of the first Test against India. The southpaw blasted six fours and as many sixes and struck at 77.78. He scored his 30th fifty in Tests. The knock, however, went in vain as Bangladesh suffered a 188-run thrashing in Chattogram. We decode Shakib's stats in Test cricket.

Shakib fights back!

Shakib scored mere three runs in the first innings. The veteran all-rounder rose to the occasion later. Coming to bat at 208/4, he struck a four and a six off Axar Patel in his first few deliveries. He returned unbeaten on Day 4, having scored 40 off 69 deliveries. He raced to 84 in no time, only to be clean-bowled by Kuldeep Yadav.

Shakib's numbers against India (Tests)

Shakib slammed his second fifty against India in Tests. He has scored 347 runs in seven matches, averaging a modest 28.91. Notably, Shakib's 84 is now his highest score against the subcontinent giants in the format. On the bowling front, he has garnered 15 scalps at 44.53. He has a five-fer to his name (5/62).

Decoding Shakib's Test numbers

Shakib debuted against India in 2007. He has since amassed 4,338 runs in 64 Tests at 39.08. He owns 30 fifties and five hundreds, with the best score of 217 against New Zealand at Basin Reserve. Shakib has clipped 225 wickets at 31.44. He has claimed nine four-fers and 19 five-wicket hauls in an innings.

How did the first Test pan out?

India managed 404/10 in the first innings, riding on Cheteshwar Pujara's 90 and Shreyas Iyer's 86. For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed four scalps (4/112).In response, Kuldeep's fifer saw Bangladesh get bowled out for 150. India chose to bat again and declared at 258/2. Shubman Gill and Pujara slammed tons. Bangladesh fell short in the 513-run chase, despite a strong start from their openers.