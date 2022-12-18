Sports

AUS vs SA, Second two-day Test Down Under: Interesting records

Australia defeated South Africa by six wickets in the opening Test of the three-match series at the Gabba, Brisbane. Interestingly, the match ended on Day 2 itself, making it the second-shortest Test since World War II. Australia claimed a 66-run lead before bowling out SA for just 99. The hosts chased the 35-run target with ease. Here are the interesting records.

A look at the match summary

Australia bundled out SA on 152 after bowling first. Nathan Lyon (3/14) and Mitchell Starc (3/41) were the architects of the same. Kyle Verreynne (64) kept the score ticking for the visitors. In response, Australia hammered 218, riding on Travis Head's 92. Pat Cummins shone with a five-fer to fold SA (99). Later, Australia steered to victory despite surviving initial blows (35/4).

Second-shortest Test since World War II

The Brisbane Test is now the second-shortest since World War II. It recorded just 866 balls. Last year's Day/Night Test between India and England (in Ahmedabad) remains the shortest in this duration. Only 842 balls were delivered in that Test. According to ESPNcricinfo, the shortest-ever Test got over in 656 balls (Australia vs SA at the MCG, 1932).

Another rarity!

The 2022 Brisbane Test was one of the two Tests held in Australia which got completed within two days. The only such match Down Under was the one between Australia and West Indies in 1931 at the MCG.

Australia maintain their dominance in Brisbane

Australia continue to reign supreme at the Gabba. They claimed their 42nd Test win at the iconic venue. Interestingly, the Aussies have lost just one Test here since November 1988. India claimed a historic win over Australia at the Gabba in January 2021. Notably, the last 10 matches here have produced a result. Australia have won nine of these Tests.

Australia stumbled in the chase

Australia chased down a paltry 34 to win the Brisbane Test. As per Kausthab Gudipati, this is the lowest target chased in Tests with an opposition bowler taking a four-wicket haul. Kagiso Rabada blew up Australia's top order with figures of 4/13 in four overs, including a maiden. It is to note that Australia collected 19 runs from extras.

A jaw-dropping bowling strike rate

During the Brisbane Test, bowlers took a wicket every 25.5 balls. According to ESPNcricinfo, this is the second-best bowling strike rate in a Test where bowlers took 30 or more wickets. In 1888, the Lord's Test between England and Australia had a bowling strike rate of 20.8. A total of where 38 wickets fell in mere 792 balls in that Test.