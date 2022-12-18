Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs France: Team news

Dec 18, 2022

France have made two changes to the team that beat Morocco 2-0 in the semis (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Argentina and France gear up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar on Sunday. In what is predicted to be a cracking contest, there is little to separate the two sides. Argentina are aiming to win their first crown after a gap of 36 years. France are the defending champions. Ahead of a blockbuster match, we present the complete team news.

Messi leads a solid Argentina side

Argentina have made just one change from the side that beat Croatia 3-0 in the semi-final. Angel Di Maria, who has had injury issues in the tournament, starts ahead of mid-fielder Leandro Paredes. Lionel Messi, who has been in sublime form leads the side. Argentina XI: Martinez, Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Di Maria, Alvarez, Messi (c).

Varane fit to start for France

France have made two changes to the team that beat Morocco 2-0 in the semis. Dayot Upamecano replaces Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, while Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot comes in for Youssouf Fofana. Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is fit to start. France XI: Lloris (c), Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Griezmann, Dembele, Mbappe, Giroud.