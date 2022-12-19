Sports

Australia vs SA: Boxing Day Test to honor Shane Warne

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 19, 2022, 12:27 pm 3 min read

Shane Warne is still the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia and South Africa players will don floppy hats during the national anthems at the Boxing Day Test to honor legend Shane Warne. The iconic venue will host the first Test since Warne's tragic death in March. Warne, who died of a "suspected heart attack", scripted several records at the Boxing Day Test during his career, including his 1994 Ashes hat-trick.

Why does this story matter?

Warne, arguably the greatest leg-spinner of all time, fancied playing the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In 2006, Warne took his record-breaking 700th Test wicket at this venue.

Nearly 10 months after his death, Cricket Australia will pay tribute to the legend on Boxing Day (December 26).

Australia and South Africa will square off in the second Test.

How CA will honor Warne

Warne's Test cap number, 350, will be painted (square of the wicket) throughout the match. The MCG screens will display his graphic at 3:50 PM on Boxing Day. Meanwhile, Warne's highlights packages will run sporadically during the match. Besides, the cricket board is encouraging the fans to wear Warne's trademark floppy hat while attending the Boxing Day Test.

Melbourne Stars honored Warne last week

Warne's former Big Bash League (BBL) team, the Melbourne Stats, honored the legend last week at the MCG. In March, over 50,000 people attended a memorial service to bid farewell to Warne held at the same venue.

Second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket

One of the greatest spinners, Warne represented Australia in 145 Tests and 194 ODIs between 1992 and 2007. He went on to take a record 708 Test wickets, still the second-most in the format. The formidable tally includes 37 five-wicket hauls and 10 hauls of 10 wickets. Warne recorded a best innings haul of 8/71 and the best match haul of 12/128.

Ball of the Century!

Warne revitalized the art of leg spin in the late 1990s. His very first delivery in his first Ashes Test (Old Trafford, 1993) took the world by storm. Warne produced a mind-boggling delivery that knocked over former England cricketer Mike Gatting. The ball turned sharply from leg-stump and bamboozled him. Warne's searing delivery is known as the "Ball of the Century".

Warne has over 50 Test wickets at MCG

Warne is one of the two bowlers to have taken over 50 wickets in Test cricket at the MCG, the other being Dennis Lillee (82). The former snapped up 56 wickets from 11 Tests at an average of 22.92 here.

Test series: SA aim to bounce back

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series after beating South Africa at the Gabba. Interestingly, the match ended on Day 2 itself, making it the second-shortest Test since World War II. Australia claimed a 66-run lead before bowling out SA for just 99. The hosts chased the 35-run target with ease. South Africa would aim to bounce back at the MCG.