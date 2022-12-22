Sports

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai record thumping victories

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai record thumping victories

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 22, 2022, 06:54 pm 2 min read

Ajinkya Rahane powered Mumbai to emphatic win (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

Several second-round matches in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 concluded on Thursday (December 22). Teams like Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, and Madhya Pradesh sealed the deal on the third day itself. MP spinner Saransh Jain scalped a match-winning five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, the Railways vs Punjab match restarted on Thursday as the pitch at the Karnail Singh Stadium in Delhi was deemed dangerous.

UP hand Nagaland a thumping win

Dhruv Jurel's 249 powered UP to 551/4 (declared) while batting first against Nagaland. Nagaland couldn't accumulate as many runs in two innings combined as they lost by an innings and 230 runs. Shivam Sharma took eight wickets in the contest as Nagaland could only manage 185 and 136 in their two outings. Madhav Kaushik (107) and Rinku Singh (127*) also scored tons for UP.

Innings victory for Mizoram

Mizoram also recorded an innings victory in the Plate-group match against Arunachal Pradesh. AP could only manage 63 while batting first and Mizoram posted 338 in response. Skipper Taruwar Kohli starred with a double ton, scoring a 297-ball 203. AP were folded for 157 in their second outing, losing the contest by an innings and 118 runs.

Gujarat thrash Jammu and Kashmir

Gujarat recorded a convincing nine-wicket victory over Jammu and Kashmir. Batting first in the Group D match, Gujarat posted 307 and the same proved to be enough. JK were folded for 135 and were subsequently asked to follow on. They managed 182 in their second outing. Chasing 11, Gujarat comfortably crossed the line. Siddharth Desai took 14 wickets in the game.

Mumbai humble Hyderabad in one-sided affair

Hyderabad suffered a humiliating innings defeat against Mumbai in the Group B game. Ajinkya Rahane's 204 helped Mumbai declare at 651/6 while batting first. Hyderabad could not gather as many runs in two innings combined as they were folded for 214 and 220. Mumbai won by an innings and 217 runs. Mumbai spinner Shams Mulani took 11 wickets in the contest.

A look at the other key results

Karnataka defeated Puducherry by an innings and seven runs in the Group C contest. Uttarakhand opener Jiwanjot Singh mustered a double-ton (218) vs Odisha in Group A. In another Group A duel, Haryana's Nishant Sindhu scored a fiery 100-ball 110 vs Baroda. Assam's Rishav Das (160) and Gokul Sharma (140) scored centuries vs Delhi in Group B.