Who is Pakistan's uncapped all-rounder Kamran Ghulam? Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 22, 2022, 07:36 pm 2 min read

Kamran Ghulam averages 47.36 in red-ball cricket (Source: Twitter/@KamranGhulam7)

Pakistan have announced their 16-member squad for the upcoming two-match home Test series vs New Zealand, starting December 26. Uncapped all-rounder Kamran Ghulam has been named Azhar Ali's replacement, who retired from international cricket after the recently-concluded England Test series. Ghulam has been brilliant in First-Class cricket and would like to make a mark at the highest level as well. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Pakistan will have a point to prove, having lost to England 0-3 at home.

Many loopholes in the side were exposed and hence, the management has some brainstorming to do.

Several eyes will be on Ghulam, who seems a part of Pakistan's future plans.

As he can bat in the top six and contribute with the ball, Pakistan would be tempted to play him.

Who is Kamran Ghulam?

Ghulam was born on October 10, 1995, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. While the 27-year-old is a right-handed batter, he bowls left-arm spin. He was a part of Pakistan's squad at the Under-19 World Cup in 2014. In six appearances in the tournament, Ghulam took three wickets alongside scoring 100 runs. In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he has represented Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

Phenomenal record in First-Class cricket

Ghulam has so far scored 3,268 runs in 44 First-Class games at 47.36. The tally includes 10 centuries and 18 fifties. His highest score in the format reads 166. With the ball, he has scalped 26 wickets at 41.92. He owns one four-wicket haul in red-ball cricket (4/58). He scored 597 runs in eight games in this year's Quaid-E-Azam Trophy.

What are the other changes in the squad?

Besides Ghulam, right-arm pacer Hasan Ali has returned to the squad. Mohammad Ali and Faheem Ashraf, who both featured in the Test squad that took on England, have been dropped. The Pakistan Cricket Board stated that pacer Haris Rauf will sit out due to fitness issues. Meanwhile, young pacer Naseem Shah has been declared fit and will feature against the Kiwis.

Pakistan's Test squad for New Zealand series

Pakistan's Test squad for New Zealand series: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Zahid Mehmood.