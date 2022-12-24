Sports

BAN vs IND: Zakir Hasan smashes his maiden Test fifty

BAN vs IND: Zakir Hasan smashes his maiden Test fifty

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 24, 2022, 01:24 pm 2 min read

Zakir scored 51 in the contest (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

Zakir Hasan smashed a fighting half-century in Bangladesh's second innings of the ongoing second and final Test vs India. The young opener brilliantly tackled the Indian bowlers and ended up scoring 51 off 135 deliveries (5 fours). Zakir, who is standing only in his second Test, has certainly made a stunning start to his international career. Here we look at his stats.

Zakir Hasan shows character in Dhaka

Bangladesh were under the pump heading into their second innings as India had earned an 87-run first-innings lead. They couldn't get off to a strong start as Indian bowlers took wickets regularly. Zakir, however, stood strong and recorded his maiden Test fifty. He also owns a Test hundred. No other batter besides him in the top-five could cross the 15-run mark in the innings.

Century on debut for Zakir

Notably, Hasan made his Test debut in the series opener and scored a century. He became the fourth Bangladesh batter after Aminul Islam, Mohammad Ashraful, and Abul Hasan to accomplish the milestone. He returned with scores of 20 and 100 in the contest. Meanwhile, the southpaw currently owns 186 Test runs at 46.50. In First-Class games, he has over 4,200 runs in 71 games.

Notable feat for Zakir

Zakir's tally of 186 runs is the third-highest for a Bangladesh batter in a Test series vs India. Tamim Iqbal, 234 in 2009/10, and Mohammad Ashraful, 221 in 2004/05, occupy the top two spots in the elite list.

How has the Dhaka Test proceeded?

Bangladesh posted 227 after opting to bat first in Dhaka. While Mominul Haque (84) dazzled, no other Bangladesh batter could touch the 30-run mark. In reply, Shreyas Iyer (87) and Rishabh Pant (93) powered India to 314. Bangladesh, in their second outing, were reduced to 113/6. Their defeat seems certain at the moment. Notably, India clinched the opening Test by 188 runs.