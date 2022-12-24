Sports

IPL 2023 mini-auction: Five prominent players who were snubbed

Dawid Malan didn't fetch a single bid (Source: Twitter/@ICC Twitter).

All 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) squads were finalized following the conclusion of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. The bidding event was certainly high-voltage as numerous players went massive under the hammer. In fact, this season's auction witnessed the three biggest buys in IPL history. Meanwhile, some prominent players, with a proven T20 track record, shockingly went unsold. Here we look at five such names.

Dawid Malan didn't fetch any bid

The former top-ranked T20I batter, Dawid Malan was expected to fetch a lucrative deal. Surprisingly, however, not a single team showed interest in him. Notably, the England international averages 38.84 in T20Is, striking at 135.71. Known for his consistent run-scoring, Malan could have been a substantial addition to any top order. His struggle against spin bowling seems a major reason behind his snub.

Travis Head also goes unsold

Travis Head's stocks have gone up lately and many expected him to ignite a bidding war among franchises. However, none of the 10 teams went after him. The southpaw can bat at several positions and his destructive batting has troubled many prominent bowlers. He has played some magnificent knocks for Australia lately. Head averages 28.13 in T20 cricket with his strike rate being 132.80.

No contract for Jimmy Neesham

Another surprise snub from the auction event was Jimmy Neesham. The NZ star is a fast-bowling all-rounder with a tremendous T20 track record. Neesham can strike big toward the end overs alongside bowling handy overs. Though he hasn't done much in IPL, his performance in T20Is has still been substantial. Perhaps his base price of Rs. 2 crore seemed too much for the franchises.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman didn't attract any bids

Currently the eighth-ranked T20I bowler, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has gone from strength to strength in his career. However, he hasn't received regular chances in IPL. The mystery spinner can operate with the new ball alongside delivering handy spells in the middle overs. It is worth noting that the Afghanistan star boasts a tremendous record in several T20 leagues and even in T20Is.

Sandeep Sharma owns 100-plus IPL wickets

Despite setting his base price at Rs. 50 lakh, Sandeep Sharma didn't fetch a single bid. The right-arm pacer owns 114 wickets in 104 IPL games at an impressive economy rate of 7.77. His tally of 53 powerplay wickets in the league is only second to Bhuvneshwar Kumar (54). Owing to all these factors, his snub was a real shock.