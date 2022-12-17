Sports

BAN vs IND, 1st Test: Zakir Hasan clocks a century

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 17, 2022, 02:53 pm 2 min read

Zakir Hasan slammed his maiden Test ton (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh cricket team batter Zakir Hasan slammed his maiden Test ton, after having made his debut in the first Test match versus India. Zakir fell for 100 after having faced 224 balls. Chasing a target of 513 runs in Chattogram, Bangladesh have lost four wickets so far. Earlier, Najmul Hossain Shanto smashed a defiant 67. Here are the details.

Shanto and Zakir hand Bangladesh the base

Resuming the Day 4 on 42/0, Bangladesh openers Shanto and Zakir added quality runs in the morning session. They ended up adding 124 runs for the first wicket before Shanto was dismissed by Umesh Yadav. Zakir carried on the work, adding 42 runs alongside Litton Das for the 3rd wicket. Zakir brought up his ton but couldn't go on as R Ashwin dismissed him.

5th Bangladeshi batter to slam a Test hundred versus India

Zakir, who made 20 in the first innings in his debut Test, now has 120 runs at an average of 60.00. In his 100-run knock, he smashed 12 fours and a six. Zakir became the fifth Bangladesh batter to slam a hundred versus India in Test cricket after Mohammad Ashraful Tamim Iqbal. Aminul Islam, and Mushfiqur Rahim (twice).

Shanto smashes his 3rd Test fifty

Playing his 20th Test, Shanto impressed with his 67-run knock, having smashed seven fours. He registered his 3rd Test fifty. Shanto now has 980 runs at an average of 26.49.