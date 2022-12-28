Sports

New Zealand's Tom Latham slams his 13th Test ton: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 28, 2022, 11:40 am 1 min read

Latham registered his third Test ton against Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand opener Tom Latham has registered his 13th century in Test cricket. The left-handed batter reached the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the 1st Test against Pakistan at the National Stadium, Karachi. Latham, who completed his second Test ton in 2022, added 183 runs with Devon Conway for the opening wicket. The former has also touched the 500-run mark (Tests) this year.

Latham, Conway give NZ a solid start

Latham and Conway set the tone of New Zealand's innings in the final session on Day 2. The duo added 165 runs for the opening wicket and returned unbeaten. Nauman Ali removed Conway in the morning session on Day 3. The latter finished on 92 off 176 balls. Conway became the fastest New Zealand batter to complete 1,000 Tet runs (19 innings).

Third Test ton against Pakistan

Latham brought up his hundred in the 60th over off 161 balls. He has raced to his third century against Pakistan in Test cricket. He also owns four fifties against them. Latham became the ninth NZ batter with over 600 Test runs against Pakistan.