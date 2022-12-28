Sports

Russell Domingo steps down as Bangladesh head coach: Details here

Russell Domingo has stepped down as Bangladesh's head coach with immediate effect. While his tenure was till the 2023 ODI World Cup, the South African has made a premature exit following Bangladesh's recent 0-2 Test series defeat versus India at home. Bangladesh Cricket Board Cricket Operation Chairman Jalal Yunus revealed that Domingo sent his resignation letter on Tuesday (December 27). Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Domingo joined the Bangladesh team as head coach in September 2019 following the sacking of Steve Rhodes after the World Cup debacle that year.

As per his tenure, the Proteas coach was to serve Bangladesh till the ODI WC next year. However, his exit has come much sooner.

"He( Domingo) sent his resignation letter yesterday and that is with immediate effect," Jalal told Cricbuzz.

BCB eyeing overhaul in coaching staff

On Monday, BCB President Nazmul Hasan suggested that though the board is pleased with Domingo's performance, he might be sacked as the board is eyeing a coaching staff overhaul."We are moving with a long-term plan, not short-term. It is a three to four years plan and if changes are required (to implement those plans) that there will be changes," Nazmul told reporters.

Highlights from Domingo's tenure

Although Team Bangladesh has struggled in the last few years, they have also recorded some notable victories. Under Domingo, the Tigers clinched the home T20I series against Australia and New Zealand last year. They also earned a maiden Test win in New Zealand and an ODI series win in South Africa. Earlier this month, Bangladesh defeated India in the ODI series.

Bangladesh's upcoming assignments

Bangladesh are scheduled to host England in three ODIs and as many T20Is in March next year. It will be England's first bilateral tour of Bangladesh in six years, and the home team would like to put up a strong show. With the ODI WC being less than a year away, BCB would need to zero on in a coach soon.