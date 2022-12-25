Sports

India beat Bangladesh in 2nd Test, win series 2-0: Stats

India clinched the series 2-0 in Dhaka (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India prevailed against Bangladesh to win the second Test and clinch the two-match series 2-0. Resuming Day 4, India were 45/4 and needed 100 runs to win the duel. Mehidy Hazan Miraz's five-for made the chase trickier for India. The visitors however managed to claw their way to a victory, thanks to a gutsy 50-plus stand between Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin. Here's more.

How did the second Test pan out?

Bangladesh were folded on 227. Ashwin (4/71) and Umesh Yadav (4/25) were the architects of the same. India then posted 314, with fifties each from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. The pair added 159 runs, setting the foundation for a massive total. Bangladeshi tailenders then fought hard to set a 145-run target. Team India lost wickets regularly but eventually got the job done.

Mominul shines for Bangladesh

Mominul Haque cracked a 157-ball 84, helping the Tigers rack up 227. The southpaw hit 12 fours and a six before Ravichandran Ashwin pulled curtains to his stay. He also shrugged away a string of low-scoring totals. Mominul slammed his 16th half-century in Tests. He was dismissed for a paltry five runs later. He now has 3,618 Test runs in 55 matches at 37.68.

Iyer, Pant dazzle for Team India

Wicket-keeper batter Pant and Iyer kept the Tigers at a bay. Pant blasted 93 in the first innings while getting dismissed for nine runs later. He notched his 11th fifty in Tests. He has steered to 2,271 runs at 43.67. Iyer managed scores of 87 and 29*. It was his fifth half-century in the longest format. He has steered past 600 runs.

Zakir, Litton keep the score ticking for Bangladesh

Zakir Hasan, who struck a hundred in the first Test, came up with scores of 15 and 51. Notably, the opening batter scored his maiden half-century in Test cricket. He now has 186 runs at 46.50. Middle-order batter Litton Das posted 25 and 73 in Dhaka. He clocked his 15th fifty in Tests. He has raced to 2,253 runs in 37 Tests at 35.76.

Indian bowlers attain these numbers

Veteran quick Umesh claimed figures of 4/25 and 1/32. He now has 165 scalps at 30.20. Ashwin snared six wickets (4/71 and 2/66). He is one short of 450 Test scalps. Left-armer Jaydev Unadkat, who made a Test return after a decade, grabbed three wickets in total. Spinner Axar Patel pocketed figures worth 0/32 and 3/68, racing to 47 Test scalps at 14.29.

9th Test five-wicket haul for Mehidy

Mehidy, who claimed only a solitary wicket in the first innings, was all over Team India on Days 3 and 4. He bagged three wickets on Day 3, uprooting Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli. He wound up with his ninth five-wicket haul in Tests and his first against India (5/63).

Here's the head-to-head record

India stamped their 11th win over Bangladesh in Tests (Draws: 2). India have won their last five matches since the draw in 2015. Bangladesh's search for a maiden win over India continues.