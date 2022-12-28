Sports

2nd Test: Australia declare (575/8); SA trail by 371 runs

Australia declared on 575/8 on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Wicket-keeper Alex Carey slammed a magnificent century a day after David Warner recorded a historic double-ton. Travis Head (51) and Cameron Green (51*) also scored fifties to power Australia's innings. Meanwhile, the Proteas (15/1) trail by 371 runs.

Carey took Australia's innings forward

Carey arrived to bat with the scorecard reading 363/3. The likes of ﻿Warner and Green were retired hurt. While Australia's top order laid the foundation, Carey pushed SA further on the back foot. He took the Proteas bowlers to cleaners as the Aussies crossed the 550-run mark. He stitched crucial partnerships with Head and Nathan Lyon (25).

First Aussie keeper to smash a Test ton since 2013

Carey, who batted with magnificent intent, ended up scoring a 149-ball 111 (13 fours). It was his maiden century in Test cricket. Carey became the first Australian keeper to smash a Test ton since 2013 (Previous: Brad Haddin's 118 vs England in the 2013 Adelaide Test). Overall, it was the fourth Test ton by an Aussie keeper since 2011.

Green bats despite carrying a fracture

Despite carrying a fracture, Green arrived to bat on Day 3 and even recorded his sixth Test fifty. The dasher, who returned unbeaten on 51, now owns 806 runs in 18 Tests at 35.04. Green has been ruled out of the final Test of the series. The young all-rounder suffered a fracture in his right index finger earlier in the Test.

Nortje took three wickets for SA

South Africa were unable to bowl out Australia in the first innings. Starc and Green returned unbeaten as the Aussies declared on 575/8. Anrich Norjte was the pick of SA's bowlers, taking three wickets for 92 runs. Kagiso Rabada finished with two wickets, while Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen scalped one apiece. Spinner Keshav Maharaj remained wicketless in the innings.

SA finished on 15/1 at stumps

Australia managed to remove South African skipper Dean Elgar in the second over. Pat Cummins, who dismissed Elgar, didn't concede a run in his three overs. Mitchell Starc (0/13) bowled from the other end. The Proteas finished on 15/1(7) at stumps.