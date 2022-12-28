Sports

AUS vs SA, Alex Carey smashes maiden Test ton: Stats

Australia's dashing wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey has brought up his maiden century in Test cricket. The left-handed batter accomplished the milestone in the ongoing second Test versus South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Carey, who batted with magnificent intent, ended up scoring a 149-ball 111 (13 fours). He became the second Aussie keeper to score a ton in a Boxing-Day test after Rod Marsh.

Carey paces his knock to perfection

Carey arrived to bat on the second day with the scorecard reading 363/3. The likes of David Warner and Cameron Green were retired hurt. While Australia's top order laid the foundation, Carey pushed SA further on the back foot. He took the Proteas bowlers to cleaners as the Aussies crossed the 550-run mark. He stitched crucial partnerships with Travis Head and Nathan Lyon.

A look at his career stats

Carey, who made his Test debut in December last year, now owns 633 runs in the format in 14 matches. While the keeper averages 39.56 in whites, his strike rate is a tad over 58 (SR: 58.29). Besides a century, the 31-year-old also has three fifties in the format. Meanwhile, this was Carey's sixth ton in First-Class cricket.

First Aussie keeper to smash a Test ton since 2013

Carey became the first Australian keeper to smash a Test ton since 2013. Brad Haddin's 118 vs England in the 2013 Adelaide Test was the previous Test ton by an Aussie gloveman. Overall, it was the fourth Test ton by an Aussie keeper since 2011.

How has the Melbourne Test proceeded?

Cameron Green took a five-wicket haul as SA got bundled out for 189 while batting first. Australia got off to a stellar start as opener David Warner smashed 200. Steve Smith (85) and Travis Head (51) also contributed with crucial half-centuries. The hosts, who won the opening Test by six wickets, are firmly in command, having declared on 575/8.