India announce squads for Sri Lanka series, Shikhar Dhawan dropped

Dec 28, 2022

Dhawan, 37, endured a rather lean patch in ODIs in 2022.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's squad for the upcoming white-ball series versus Sri Lanka on Tuesday. While Rohit Sharma returns from injury to lead the ODI team, Hardik Pandya has been made the T20I skipper. The latter has even replaced KL Rahul as vice-captain in ODIs. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan has been dropped.

Why does this story matter?

India are scheduled to host Sri Lanka for three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting January 3. The squad for the same was announced on Tuesday (December 27). While Rishabh Pant has been omitted from both squads, the likes of Rohit, Rahul, and Virat Kohli will only participate in the ODI leg. Pandya will lead a bunch of new faces in T20Is.

Shikhar Dhawan's international future in dark

Dhawan, 37, endured a rather lean patch in ODIs in 2022, scoring 688 runs at 34.40 at a strike rate of 74.21. He, hence, has been dropped in favor of Shubman Gill, who averages over 70 in ODIs in 2022 (SR: 102.57). Besides Rohit and Gill, Ishan Kishan is another opener in the squad, who recently smashed a historic ODI double-ton.

Promotion for Hardik Pandya

Despite Rahul's presence, the selection committee has named Hardik as Rohit's deputy in the ODI leg. The all-rounder will also lead the team in T20Is with middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav being his deputy. As of now, it seems the selectors have zeroed in on Hardik as Rohit's successor in white-ball cricket. The latter could bid adieu to international cricket in the next few years.

Uncapped pacers in T20I squad

Uncapped fast bowlers Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar are in line to make their international debut in the T20I leg. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn't been named in any squad, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami will only feature in ODIs. Umran Malik has been named in both squads. Harshal Patel returns to the T20I set-up. Arshdeep Singh also makes a return to both squads.

Other notable inclusions and exclusions

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi return to the T20I squad. Shreyas Iyer will only feature in the ODI leg. Gill, Deepak Hooda, and Sanju Samson are the other notable additions in the T20I side. Kuldeep Yadav, who will feature in ODIs, hasn't been named in the T20I squad. Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Axar Patel have been named in both squads.

India's T20I squad for Sri Lanka series

India's T20I squad for Sri Lanka series: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India's ODI squad for Sri Lanka series

India's ODI squad for Sri Lanka series: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.