ICC WT20I Rankings: Ashleigh Gardner claims top spot among all-rounders

Written by V Shashank Dec 27, 2022, 09:37 pm 2 min read

Ashleigh Gardner gained two places to become the new number one among all-rounders

Ashleigh Gardner is the new number one in ICC WT20I Rankings for all-rounders. The 25-year-old whipped 66* off 32 deliveries in the fifth and final T20I against India Women in Mumbai. She also clipped figures of 2/20. She gained two places to bag the top spot, replacing Kiwi Sophie Devine. Hard-hitter Grace Harris jumped 33 places among batters to be seated 61st. Here's more.

ICC WT20I Rankings: Gardner enjoys a massive lead among all-rounders

Gardner (417) has replaced Devine (389) to be seated first. India's Deepti Sharma (387) is third placed, with Hayley Matthews (381) losing two spots to rank fourth. Amelia Kerr holds the number five spot. Australia's Tahlia McGrath (248) has gained two spots to rank 10th. She steered past West Indies' Stafanie Taylor (235) and fellow teammate Ellyse Perry (231).

Gardner makes a move in WT20I Batting Rankings

McGrath (814) and Beth Mooney (760) hold the first and second spots, respectively, among batters. Smriti Mandhana (727) trails them. Gardner (649), who amassed 115 runs against INDW at 57.50, garnered two places to rank seventh. She ranks above Suzie Bates (641) and Alyssa Healy (631). Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu (612) has stormed into the top 10, with Jemimah Rodrigues (607) losing two places.

Massive jumps for Harris, Harleen

Harris (398) made a massive 33-place jump to be seated 61st in the batting rankings. She slammed 132 runs at 132.00 against INDW. Meanwhile, India's Harleen Deol (206) jumped by 26 places.

Plenty of movement outside the Top 100 bowling rankings

South Africa's Shabnim Ismail (707) replaced Renuka Singh (701) to be fifth placed. The remaining rankings in the top 10 remained intact. Meanwhile, England pacer Freya Davies moved up by 23 places to 102nd. Her teammate Alice Davidson-Richards gained 84 spots post solid returns against West Indies Women. Heather Graham, Anjali Sarvani, and Devika Vaidya rose by 59, 27, and 31 spots, respectively.