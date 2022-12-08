Sports

AUS vs WI: Travis Head slams his 5th Test century

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 08, 2022, 05:57 pm 2 min read

Travis Head slammed a terrific century (Photo credit: Twitter/@CricketAus)

Australian batter Travis Head slammed a terrific century in the ongoing second Test versus West Indies at the Adelaide Oval. The opening day of the D/N Test saw Australia post a significant score of 330/3 in 89 overs. Head remained unbeaten on 114, adding a crucial 199 stand alongside Marnus Labuschagne (120*). Notably, Head had scored 99 in the first Test. Here's more.

5th Test century as Head surpasses 1,800 runs

Head scored 114* from just 139 balls, hammering 12 fours. Playing his 30th Test, Head has gone past the 1,800-run mark. He now has 1,814 runs at 43.19. This was Head's 5th Test century and a maiden one versus West Indies. In the ongoing series, he has piled up 213 runs from two innings at 213.00.

More numbers for the sensational Head

On home soil, Head has raced to 1,410 runs at 56.40. Notably, all of his 5 Test centuries have come at home. He also has seven fifties at home. Meanwhile, Head has got past 400 runs in 2022 (413) at 45.88.

How did Day 1 pan out?

Usman Khawaja scored a fifty atop as West Indies were in the contest, having reduced the Aussies to 131/3. Thereafter, it has been the hosts all the way. Labuschagne smashed his 3rd successive century in the ongoing series. Head gave him company with a solid knock. WI had a difficult time on the field. Jason Holder (1/42) was pick of the WI bowlers.