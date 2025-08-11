WhatsApp to let you add verified Instagram profile links

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to add verified Instagram profile links. The development was first reported in the beta version of the app for iOS (25.22.10.72) released through the TestFlight program. The update comes after a similar feature was spotted in the Android version of WhatsApp (2.25.22.27).

Verification process How will the feature work? The new feature will let users verify their Instagram profile links on WhatsApp via Meta's Accounts Center. Once verified, a label will appear next to the linked Instagram profiles, confirming account ownership. This move is aimed at ensuring the authenticity of profile links and preventing impersonation, thus adding more trust for those viewing them.

Authenticity assurance Verified v/s unverified links The verification system will show a distinctive visual label when a profile link is verified. This badge serves as a trust signal, assuring viewers that the profile link belongs to the user they are communicating with and has not been added without proper authorization. If unverified, no authenticity label will appear, leaving users to judge whether the link can be trusted or not.