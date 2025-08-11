WhatsApp to let you add verified Instagram profile links
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to add verified Instagram profile links. The development was first reported in the beta version of the app for iOS (25.22.10.72) released through the TestFlight program. The update comes after a similar feature was spotted in the Android version of WhatsApp (2.25.22.27).
Verification process
How will the feature work?
The new feature will let users verify their Instagram profile links on WhatsApp via Meta's Accounts Center. Once verified, a label will appear next to the linked Instagram profiles, confirming account ownership. This move is aimed at ensuring the authenticity of profile links and preventing impersonation, thus adding more trust for those viewing them.
Authenticity assurance
Verified v/s unverified links
The verification system will show a distinctive visual label when a profile link is verified. This badge serves as a trust signal, assuring viewers that the profile link belongs to the user they are communicating with and has not been added without proper authorization. If unverified, no authenticity label will appear, leaving users to judge whether the link can be trusted or not.
User choice
Optional linking to Meta's Accounts Center
Linking a WhatsApp account to the Accounts Center is completely optional. Users who don't want to connect their accounts can still add unverified profile links without any restrictions. However, those who value authenticity and want to protect their online identity will find the verification option useful as it adds an extra layer of credibility and helps reduce impersonation or misinformation risks.