PAK vs NZ: Devon Conway slams his fourth Test ton

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 02, 2023, 02:48 pm 2 min read

New Zealand opener Devon Conway has slammed his fourth century in Test cricket. The left-handed batter reached the three-figure mark on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against Pakistan at the National Stadium, Karachi. Conway also shared a 134-run stand with his opening partner Tom Latham after the Kiwis elected to bat. Notably, the former smashed 92 and 18* in the series opener.

Conway goes past 1,100 Test runs

Conway, during his 92-run knock in the 1st Test, became the fastest NZ batter to complete 1,000 Test runs. He accomplished the milestone in just 19 innings, going past John Reid, who took 21 innings. Conway, who now owns over 1,100 Test runs at over 53.00, has four tons in the format. The southpaw smashed a magnificent double-ton on his Test debut last year.

Most international runs for NZ in 2022

Conway emerged as New Zealand's highest run-scorer in international cricket in 2022. He smashed 1,417 runs from 32 Tests at an average of 44.28. The tally included two tons. Daryl Mitchell finished as his closest rival with 1,338 runs.

Another fruitful opening partnership

Like the ongoing Test, Conway and Latham (71) added 183 runs for the opening wicket in the series opener. It was the highest opening stand by a NZ pair on Pakistan soil. Overall, it was the joint-second-highest partnership by a Kiwi pair in Pakistan in Tests. Richard Hadlee and Warren Lees top the list, having added 186 runs for the seventh wicket in 1976.

Conway, Latham enter record books

Conway and Latham have become the second New Zealand pair to record two century partnerships for the opening wicket versus Pakistan in Test cricket. The duo joined Matthew Bell and Mark Richardson on the list.