Jasprit Bumrah returns to India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

Jan 03, 2023

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been added to India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series versus Sri Lanka at home﻿, starting January 10. Owing to a back injury, the right-arm pacer has been out of action since September last year. India missed his services in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. The star pacer is set to bolster Team India's pace attack.

Bumrah to solidify India's bowling attack

Bumrah missed several series and tournaments, including the T20 WC, where India got knocked out in the semi-final. India even lost the away ODI series (2-1) versus Bangladesh last month. It is worth noting that Bumrah wasn't named in India's initial squad for the SL ODIs. The BCCI confirmed his inclusion after the pacer was declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Here is India's revised squad for the series

India's updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-Captain), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.