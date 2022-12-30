Sports

PAK-NZ 1st Test ends in a draw: WTC 2021-23 standings

Written by V Shashank Dec 30, 2022, 08:20 pm 3 min read

New Zealand bettered their Points Percentage to 26.67 (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

The first of two-match series between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw. Pakistani tailenders frustrated the Black Caps to avoid a fifth successive defeat in Tests played at home. Pakistan are still seated seventh in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 standings. Their Points Percentage (PCT) reads 38.46. Meanwhile, NZ bettered their PCT to 26.67. Here's the updated WTC table.

How did the first Test pan out?

Pakistan posted 438, riding on centuries from Babar Azam and Agha Salman. In response, the Black Caps racked up 612/9d. Former skipper Kane Williamson slammed his fifth Test double ton. Spinner Abrar Ahmed was Pakistan's best bet with a fifer. The hosts then fought hard to tally 311/8d, setting a 138-run target. NZ played at a brisk rate before bad light stopped the play.

WTC standings: New Zealand gain post the Karachi Test

Eighth-placed NZ have improved their PCT from 25.93 to 26.67. They last played a Test series against England in June and suffered a 0-3 defeat. The former ICC WTC winners were long evicted from the race to the final (W2 L6 D2). Pakistan (38.46) are unmoved at the seventh spot (W4 L6 D3). They are underway with their final series in the 2021-23 cycle.

Australia seek their maiden WTC final spot

Table-toppers Australia (78.57) beat South Africa by an innings and 182 runs in the Boxing Day Test. It was their 10th win in the WTC 2021-23 cycle (L1 D3). The Aussies eye an emphatic win in the third and final match, starting January 4. Post the SA Tests, Australia will play their sixth and final series against India in February-March 2023 (four Tests).

India can clinch a top two berth

India are occupying the second spot with eight wins (L4 D2). Their PCT reads 58.93 after five Test series. The home series against Australia would decide their fate. If India win their remaining four matches or record a 3-0 or 3-1 win over Australia, they will make it their second consecutive WTC final.

Sri Lanka are in a tight spot

Sri Lanka (53.33) are third-placed in the WTC standings. SL have tasted five wins, four losses, and a draw across five series. They will conclude their 2021-23 cycle on the New Zealand tour (two matches). The Lankans can reach a maximum PCT of 61.9. This will help India sail through to the final.

Are SA still in the contention for WTC final?

South Africa, who have now slipped down to the fourth spot, have six wins and as many losses. They are at the mercy of the India-Australia series scoreline to progress to the summit clash. On top of that, SA need to avoid a defeat in the final game against Australia and whitewash West Indies 2-0 at home in their last assignment in the cycle.

England finish their WTC run on a positive note

England had a run to remember as they bettered their PCT to 46.97 in the concluded Pakistan tour. They even jumped to the fifth spot in the WTC standings, with 10 wins, eight losses, and four draws. Their journey ended in the 2021-23 cycle.

What about West Indies and Bangladesh?

West Indies' PCT took a beating from 45 to 40.91 post the drubbing in the second Test against Australia. WI, who are seated sixth, have accumulated four wins, five losses, and two draws across five series. Bangladesh (11.11) lie at the bottom of the pile (W1 L10 D1). The Tigers tasted a 0-2 thrashing against India to conclude their campaign in the 2021-23 cycle.