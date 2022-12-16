Sports

Pakistan's Azhar Ali announces retirement from Tests: Decoding his stats

Dec 16, 2022

Azhar Ali will is Pakistan's fifth-highest run-getter in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran Pakistan batter Azhar Ali will bid farewell to international cricket post the third and final Test against England, starting December 17. Azhar, who played the opening Test, announced his decision to retire from the format in a press conference on Friday. Azhar captained Pakistan in nine Tests and 31 ODIs. He announced his ODI retirement in 2018. We look at his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Azhar will conclude his international journey as one of the finest cricketers from Pakistan.

He managed 67 runs across both innings in the first Test against England, which Pakistan lost by 74 runs.

Unfortunately, he was the only member of Pakistan's top three to miss out on a ton.

He was subsequently dropped for the Multan Test. Azhar's decision to retire is his own.

Here's what Azhar said

"This will be my last game for Pakistan. I have very fond memories of playing for Pakistan. All my coaches, my teammates, we have cherished a lot of good memories," said the 37-year-old in a press conference ahead of the Karachi Test.

Decoding Azhar's international career

Azhar made his Test debut against Australia in 2010. He has amassed 7,097 runs across 96 matches, averaging 42.49. He has clubbed 19 hundreds and 35 fifties (HS: 302* vs West Indies). As for ODIs, he debuted in 2011 against Ireland. He compiled 1,845 runs in 53 matches at 36.90. Azhar slammed three tons and 12 fifties (HS: 102 vs Zimbabwe).

Prolific run-getter for Pakistan

Azhar (7,097) is the fifth-highest run-getter for Pakistan in the longest format. Only Younis Khan (10,099), Javed Miandad (8,832), Inzamam-ul-Haq (8,829), and Mohammad Yousuf (7,530) scored more runs than him. He has also scored the fifth-most centuries for Pakistan, behind Miandad (23). As per ESPNcricinfo, Azhar will finish three Tests short of becoming the sixth Pakistani player to feature in 100 Tests.

Azhar owns a unique feat

As per ESPNcricinfo, Azhar's 302* against WI made him one of four Pakistani batters to own a triple hundred in Test cricket. He is the only cricketer with a triple hundred in day-night cricket.

Pakistan will look to avoid a whitewash defeat in Karachi

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan trail the three-match series 0-2. The hosts the opening Test, followed by an agonizing 26-run defeat in Multan. Pakistan are also evicted from the ICC World Test Championship final race. Pakistan, who have lost each of their last three Tests at home, will look to break the losing streak. They will push for a compensatory win in the forthcoming duel.