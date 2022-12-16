Sports

Rahul, Shubman record India's highest Test opening partnership in 2022

Rahul, Shubman record India's highest Test opening partnership in 2022

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 16, 2022, 01:33 pm 2 min read

KL Rahul scored 22 and 23 in the Chattogram Test (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India have tightened their grip over the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh. After posting 404 while batting first, the visitors bundled Bangladesh out for 150, earning a mammoth 254-run first-innings lead. Openers KL Rahul and Shubman Gill got India off to a stellar start in the second innings, adding 70 runs. The duo recorded India's highest opening partnership in Tests this year. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Indian openers have struggled to get good starts in Tests in recent times.

Tackling the new red cherry has been a challenge for them as the Indian openers have recorded just two half-century partnerships this year.

Not having a settled opening combination has been a major reason behind the same.

Five batters have opened for India in six Tests this year.

Who are the others to have opened for India?

Besides Rahul and Gill, regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, and Cheteshwar Pujara have opened for India this year. While Rohit is missing the ongoing Test due to an injury, Mayank has fallen out of favor. Meanwhile, Pujara opened for India in the one-off England Test to balance the combination. He is playing at number three in the ongoing game.

Highest opening partnership for India this year

Meanwhile, Gill and Rahul added 41 runs in the first innings of the Chattogram Test. The duo scored 20 and 22, respectively. They added 70 in their second outing before Rahul departed for 23. Gill, on the other hand, has mustered a fine half-century. The ongoing game is crucial for him as Rohit is expected to come back for the second and final Test.

India's Test opening stands in 2022

Meanwhile, the previous highest Test opening stand for India in 2022 was 52 by Mayank and Rohit vs Sri Lanka in Mohali. Overall, India's opening partnerships this year read: 70, 52, 42, 41, 36, 31, 27, 24, 20, 10, and 4.

How has the Chattogram Test proceeded?

Pujara (90) and Shreyas Iyer (86) helped India post 404 while batting first in Chattogram. Spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam scalped four wickets apiece. The Tigers could only manage 150 as Kuldeep Yadav returned with a five-fer. Despite having the option, India didn't opt to enforce a follow-on. They have made a strong start with the bat in the second innings.