BCCI produces entire wealth; ICC's position compromised: Ramiz Raja

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 13, 2022, 04:21 pm 3 min read

Days after declaring Pakistan's stand on the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, PCB chief Ramiz Raja has accused the International Cricket Council (ICC) of being in a compromised position. In a controversial remark, the 60-year-old stated that the BCCI takes after the entire wealth. He also asserted that the BCCI has forced the global cricket body to be biased in terms of India-Pakistan cricket.

Why does this story matter?

Owing to the political tension between the two nations, India and Pakistan have only been meeting in multi-nation cricket tournaments.

The two sides last played bilateral cricket in 2012-13, when Pakistan toured India for two T20Is and three ODIs.

India and Pakistan last met in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, where India recorded a four-wicket win in a nail-biting affair.

'ICC's position gets compromised'

"They are circumspect and not forthcoming because India produces the entire ICC wealth, and so their position, unfortunately, is compromised as a result," Ramiz told The National in an interview. He added, "I don't think it's going to change unless we have a resolve and commitment in every cricket board and our cricket fraternity works toward making it happen."

Cricket's richest governing body

The BCCI, cricket's richest governing body in the world, is a part of the Big Three. Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board are the other two. As per the present Future Tours Program (FTP), the BCCI receives US$405 million from the ICC.

Ramiz Raja had confirmed 2023 ODI World Cup plans

In November, Ramiz made it crystal clear that Pakistan will not participate in the 2023 ODI World Cup if India don't travel for the Asia Cup next year scheduled in Pakistan. Notably, Pakistan have the hosting rights of next year's continental event. Meanwhile, the World Cup is scheduled to take place in India in the same year.

A look at the latest developments

The Asia Cup is scheduled to take place just before the global event next year. BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier stated that India will play the Asia Cup at a neutral venue. His statement took the entire cricket fraternity by storm. The PCB even expressed its disappointment in an official statement. Ramiz further cleared the board's stand on the matter.

Pakistan hasn't hosted a multi-nation event since 2009

The 2009 Asia Cup was the last multi-nation cricket event to be played on Pakistan soil. International teams stopped touring the nation after a terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009. Even the inaugural Pakistan Super League edition, in 2016, took place in UAE. International cricket returned to Pakistan with a white-ball series against Zimbabwe in 2015.