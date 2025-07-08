Biggest innings wins for South Africa in Test cricket

South Africa , the 2025 ICC World Test Championship winners, continue their phenomenal run in the format. They routed Zimbabwe after winning the 2nd and final Test at the Queens Sports Club. Wiaan Mulder's triple-ton helped the Proteas win by an innings and 236 runs on Day 3. As per ESPNcricinfo, this marked SA's third-biggest wins in Test cricket.

#1 Innings and 273 runs vs Bangladesh, Chattogram, 2024 SA completed a 2-0 Test series sweep over Bangladesh after beating them in the final Test in Chattogram last year. The Proteas won by an innings and 273 runs, having enforced the follow-on. It was a dominant show by the Proteas, who scored 575/6d in their only innings. Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, and Wiaan Mulder slammed tons. Bangladesh perished for 159 and 143.

#2 Innings and 254 runs vs Bangladesh, Bloemfontein, 2017 South Africa's second-biggest win in Test cricket also came against Bangladesh, in 2017. They thrashed the Tigers by an innings and 254 runs in the 2nd Test in Bloemfontein. The Proteas racked up 573/4d, riding on tons from Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, and Faf du Plessis. Bangladesh were bowled out for 147 and 172, with Kagiso Rabada taking two fifers.