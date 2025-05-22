Explained: Dynamics of a four-day Test match
Zimbabwe will make a historic return to the UK for a Test against hosts England, their first since the 2003 tour.
The one-off Test match at Trent Bridge, starting May 22, will be historic as it will be played in the experimental four-day format.
The new structure is being explored by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to keep Test cricket alive while tackling the logisitcal issues.
Here's how the format works.
Adaptation
Four-day Test: A response to modern challenges
The four-day format addresses contemporary issues like compressed international calendars, evolving audience consumption habits, and broadcast restrictions among others.
In the contemporary age of cricket, teams are going for the kill more often than not. Bazball is a by-product of the same.
These days, Test matches require four or even fewer days to produce a result, especially in extreme conditions.
As per ESPNcricinfo, of the 53 Test matches played in 2024, only three were drawn.
Information
WTC points system behind fewer draws
As per the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) format, teams get 12 points for a win but garner only four for a draw. The drive to play the WTC final has further enforced results under the new system.
Game duration
Extended daily play for England-Zimbabwe Test
The impending England-Zimbabe Test will see a few alterations.
These include an enhanced daily overs limit of 98 from the usual 90 in a five-day Test and a modified follow-on margin of 150 runs from the regular 200-run mark.
Each day will have an extended window of 30 minutes compared to the five-day Tests. Notably, 30 more minutes can be taken to complete the quota of 98 overs per day.
Do you know?
History of Test cricket
It is worth noting that early Test matches, before the 1900s, often lasted three to four days, though some were played without time limits. Six-day Tests were eventually introduced, particularly in the mid-20th century, to allow more playing time. Until the 1980s, it was common practice to include a "Rest Day" during a Test match, usually after the third day's play.