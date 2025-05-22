What's the story

Zimbabwe will make a historic return to the UK for a Test against hosts England, their first since the 2003 tour.

The one-off Test match at Trent Bridge, starting May 22, will be historic as it will be played in the experimental four-day format.

The new structure is being explored by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to keep Test cricket alive while tackling the logisitcal issues.

Here's how the format works.