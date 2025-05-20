What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowed out of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff race after their loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The match was a do-or-die one for LSG, who needed a win to qualify for the playoffs.

However, SRH bettered them at their own backyard, the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Here we decode four reasons why LSG faltered this season.