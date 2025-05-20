IPL 2025: 4 reasons behind LSG's exit from playoff race
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowed out of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff race after their loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
The match was a do-or-die one for LSG, who needed a win to qualify for the playoffs.
However, SRH bettered them at their own backyard, the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Here we decode four reasons why LSG faltered this season.
#1
Horrendous show from captain Pant
The most expensive player in IPL history, Rishabh Pant, has been out of touch since the beginning of IPL 2025.
Bought for ₹27 crore by LSG, he has only scored 135 runs from 11 innings at a strike rate of 100, as per ESPNcricinfo.
It must be noted that he could touch the 25-run mark just once this season.
His failure with the bat meant the Super Giants often faltered in the second half of their innings.
#2
Pooran's dip in form coincides with LSG's slump
Nicholas Pooran's recent dip in form has also hurt LSG.
The West Indian power-hitter had a flying start to IPL 2025, scoring four half-centuries in his first six innings.
However, he was dismissed under 12 four times in his next six outings.
With Pooran losing touch and Pant already being out of form, LSG were significantly dented as they lost five of their preceding six games. .
#3
Middle and lower order struggles
While openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh have been consistent for LSG this season, the team has struggled with contributions from the middle and lower order.
Designated finishers Abdul Samad (163 runs at 20.37) and David Miller (153 runs at a strike rate of 127.50) haven't provided the late-innings impetus needed for LSG's success.
Ayush Badoni has fared decently, scoring 329 runs while striking at 148.19.
#4
Inconsistent bowling performances
Despite young spinner Digvesh Rathi scalping 14 wickets at an economy rate of 8.18, LSG's bowling attack lacked consistency.
No other LSG bowler with at least five wickets this season had an economy of under 9.9.
Injuries to retained pacers Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan also dented the Super Giants.
Notably, LSG own the fourth-worst economy rate in the final four overs this season (11.44).
Moreover, their economy in the powerplay is the worst (10.66) in IPL 2025.