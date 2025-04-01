Rishabh Pant's poor form in IPL 2025 continues: Details here
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant continues to falter with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 season.
Despite being bought for ₹27 crore, Pant's performance in the first three matches has been lackluster.
In Match 13 against Punjab Kings in Lucknow, Pant's woes continued as he was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell for the third time in the competition.
Here we decode his struggles this season.
Collapse
LSG's batting order disrupted early on
In the match against Punjab Kings, LSG's batting order was shaken up early on.
While Mitchell Marsh was dismissed for a golden duck, his opening partner Aiden Markram's aggressive start was cut short when he departed for 28.
This left Pant to take the crease for his team but his stay at the crease was short-lived as he managed only two runs off five balls, having fallen to Maxwell once again.
Rivalry
Maxwell's consistent success against Pant
Pant tried to play a shot off a length ball bowled down the leg side but mistimed it, allowing Yuzvendra Chahal to take an easy catch.
Maxwell has been a constant thorn in Pant's flesh in the IPL.
Out of the four times the two have faced each other, Maxwell has got the better of Pant thrice, conceding just 12 runs off 16 balls.
As per ESPNcricinfo, no spinner has trapped the southpaw more times in IPL.
Performance under scrutiny
Pressure mounts on Pant
The pressure on Rishabh Pant going into IPL 2025 was huge considering his exorbitant price tag of ₹27 crore. This pressure appears to have gotten to him.
In the tournament opener against Delhi Capitals, he was dismissed for a duck.
He could only manage a run-a-ball 15 against SRH and a mere two runs in the latest match against Punjab Kings.
Career
Here are his overall IPL numbers
Despite being out of form, Pant has the ability to bounce back quickly.
He has 3,301 runs from 114 IPL games at an average of 34.39. His strike rate reads a phenomenal 147.96.
Pant has a ton and 18 half-centuries to his name.
Meanwhile, LSG's signing of Pant in the IPL 2025 mega auction marked the end of the southpaw's nine-year stint with the Delhi Capitals.
Information
Most expensive player in IPL history
During the IPL 2025 mega auction, Pant made history by becoming the most expensive player in IPL's history. He was bought by LSG for a staggering ₹27 crore. This record-breaking deal beat Shreyas Iyer's contract with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at ₹26.75 crore.