What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant continues to falter with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 season.

Despite being bought for ₹27 crore, Pant's performance in the first three matches has been lackluster.

In Match 13 against Punjab Kings in Lucknow, Pant's woes continued as he was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell for the third time in the competition.

Here we decode his struggles this season.