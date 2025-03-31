IPL 2025, RR vs CSK: Presenting Player of the Day
What's the story
A magical 4-wicket haul from Wanindu Hasaranga helped Rajasthan Royals down Chennai Super Kings in Match 11 of the IPL 2025 season in Guwahati on Sunday.
Hasaranga finished his spell with figures worth 4/35 as RR prevailed in the contest, winning by six runs.
The Royals posted 182/9 in 20 overs before restricting CSK to 176/6.
Hasaranga is our Player of the Day pick.
Records
Records made by Hasaranga
Hasaranga is now the third spinner in IPL history with a four-fer or more versus CSK.
He joined Harbhajan Singh (5/18 MI vs CSK, 2011) and Brad Hogg (4/11 KKR vs CSK, 2015).
Meanwhile, Hasaranga is also just the second RR bowler with a 4-plus wicket haul vs the Super Kings after Sohail Tanvir's 6/14 in Jaipur in the inaugural edition.
Wickets
10th 4-wicket haul for Hasaranga in T20s
In 28 IPL matches, Hasaranga now owns 40 scalps at 20.42. This was his 2nd four-fer in IPL. He also has a fifer under his belt.
Overall in T20s, the right-arm Sri Lankan spinner has claimed 310 wickets from 214 matches at 16.60 (4w: 10, 5w: 3).
Information
Why Hasaranga was our pick?
Nitish Rana, who won the MoM award for his 81-run blitz, was a close contender for the Player of the Day pick. However, Hasaranga's match-winning spell helped RR keep CSK at bay. RR were 10-15 runs short but this performance helped them claim victory.
Performance
4 quality wickets for Hasaranga
Hasaranga dismissed Tripathi in the 8th over, dismissing him with a short ball which the latter pulled to find the fielder at deep mid-wicket.
A superb catch from Riyan Parag ended Shivam Dube's stay in the 10th over. Dube's drive off a fuller ball found Parag.
A loopy delivery next saw Vijay Shankar get castled.
Half-centurion Ruturaj Gaikwad was his final victim.