A magical 4-wicket haul from Wanindu Hasaranga helped Rajasthan Royals down Chennai Super Kings in Match 11 of the IPL 2025 season in Guwahati on Sunday.

Hasaranga finished his spell with figures worth 4/35 as RR prevailed in the contest, winning by six runs.

The Royals posted 182/9 in 20 overs before restricting CSK to 176/6.

Hasaranga is our Player of the Day pick.