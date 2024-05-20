Next Article

Harshal Patel took 32 wickets in IPL 2021

IPL: Bowlers with most wickets for RCB in a season

By Parth Dhall 11:55 pm May 20, 202411:55 pm

What's the story Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the fourth side to qualify for the 2024 IPL playoffs. RCB successfully defended 218 against Chennai Super Kings to miraculously seal the berth. They struggled in the first half due to bowling, which has been their weak link. However, several bowlers have made a mark representing this franchise. Here are the bowlers with most wickets for RCB in a season.

#1

Harshal Patel: 32 wickets in 2021

Indian seamer Harshal Patel scripted history in IPL 2021 as he took a total of 32 wickets. He equaled Dwayne Bravo's record of taking the most scalps in an IPL season. Notably, no other bowler has taken more than 30 wickets in an IPL season. Harshal picked up 32 wickets from 15 games at 14.34 that season (one fifer).

#2

Wanindu Hasaranga: 26 wickets in 2022

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga has the most wickets by an RCB spinner in a season. The leg-spinner snapped up 26 wickets from 16 matches at an average of 16.53. His tally included an economy rate of 7.54. Hasaranga's career-best IPL figures of 5/18 also came in that season, against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Notably, RCB reached the playoffs before losing the Qualifier 2.

#3

Vinay Kumar: 23 wickets in 2013

Indian seamer Vinay Kumar picked up 23 wickets from 16 matches at an average of 21.43 in the 2013 IPL season. His economy rate in the season read 8.19. The tally includes the best match figures of 3/18. Notably, no other RCB bowler took more than 13 wickets in that season. Only four other bowlers took more wickets than Vinay.

#4

Yuzvendra Chahal: 23 wickets in 2015

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also took 23 wickets in the 2015 IPL season. He was their star bowler as the Royal Challengers reached the playoffs. Chahal averaged 18.04 and had an economy rate of 8.86. His best bowling figures were 3/40. Chahal was pivotal to RCB's success as the Royal Challengers reached the playoffs. However, they lost the Qualifier 2 to CSK.