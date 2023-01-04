Sports

Stats that define the decline of Indian pacer Harshal Patel

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 04, 2023, 08:20 pm 3 min read

Harshal Patel has the worst T20I economy rate among Indians (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Harshal Patel was one of the weak links in India's pace attack in the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Harshal, who has been India's specialist T20I seamer, leaked 41 runs in four overs despite picking two wickets. The 32-year-old has been in a downward spiral since his comeback from a long-term injury. Let us decode his recent stats.

Why does this story matter?

Harshal has emerged as a wicket-taker in recent times.

The T20 specialist has a vicious slower ball that makes him a match-winner.

He bagged the Purple Cap in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, having finished with 32 wickets. He equaled Dwayne Bravo's record for taking the most wickets in a season.

However, lengthy injury spells coupled with inconsistency have dented his plight.

1st T20I: India's most expensive bowler

Harshal was India's most expensive bowler in the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka. He finished with an economy rate of 10.20 (2/41). Interestingly, he gave away 29 runs in his last two overs. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka targeted Harshal in the middle overs. Notably, Shanaka now owns 62 runs off 24 balls against Harshal in T20I cricket (6 sixes).

An ER of over 10 in six of 12 T20Is

Harshal hasn't been able to contain runs of late. A look at his bowling figures and economy rate in the last 12 T20Is: 2/41 (10.25), 1/28 (7.63), 0/49 (12.25), 0/45 (11.25), 2/26 (6.50), 1/18 (9.00), 0/32 (16.00), 0/49 (12.25), 2/35 (8.75), 1/34 (8.50), 1/24 (8.00), 1/54 (13.50). His economy rate climbed over 10 in six of these T20Is.

His decline since June 2022

Harshal has taken just 11 wickets in his last 12 T20Is at an average of 39.54. His economy rate in this period reads 10.19. The right-arm seamer leaked 435 runs from 42.4 overs in this period.

His T20I stats in middle overs (2022)

Harshal majorly operates in the middle overs in T20 Internationals. He picked just 10 wickets in this phase at an average of 30.80 in 2022. His economy rate in this regard reads 8.32. The tally includes 14 sixes and 24 fours.

Worst T20I economy rate among Indians

Harshal made his T20I debut against New Zealand last year on the back of his impressive IPL run. He has scalped 29 wickets from 25 T20Is at 26.55 so far. Harshal's economy rate of 9.18 is the worst among Indians (minimum 500 balls). It is worth noting that he made his T20 debut for Haryana over a decade ago (2011).

Harshal missed Asia Cup and sat out at T20 WC

A side strain forced Harshal to miss the Asia Cup last year. In his absence, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh rose to prominence. Pace and swing worked in the latter's favor and he became India's strike bowler at the ICC T20 World Cup. As a result, Harshal warmed the bench throughout the tournament. One might argue that he could have succeeded on Australia's big grounds.

What is going wrong with Harshal?

Harshal is a medium-pacer who hovers around the 130-KPH mark. He outfoxes the batters with dipping slower-yorkers, his main weapon. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Harshal stated that he closely observes the bowling speeds of Bravo. However, unlike Bravo, Harshal has become quite predictable, according to experts. The batters seemed to have cracked the code of his deceptive deliveries.

