Sports

India beat Sri Lanka in 1st T20I; debutant Mavi shines

India beat Sri Lanka in 1st T20I; debutant Mavi shines

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 03, 2023, 10:47 pm 3 min read

India beat Sri Lanka in what turned out to be a thrilling 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium. Axar Patel defended 13 runs off the final over as India won by two runs. Sri Lanka got bundled out for 160 while chasing 162/5. Shivam Mavi, who made his international debut, took a scintillating four-wicket haul. India have defended the lowest-ever score at Wankhede (T20Is).

Sri Lanka elected to field

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill propelled India to 27/0 before the latter fell to Maheesh Theekshana. India were 41/2 at the Powerplay's end, with Suryakumar Yadav departing. Although India lost successive wickets, Hooda (41*) and Axar (31*) powered them to 162/5. Mavi destroyed SL's batting order, but Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga kept SL afloat. Shanaka kept SL's hopes alive but they fell short.

Hasaranga equals Chahal in terms of T20I wickets

Star leg-spinner Hasaranga was once again on the money. He conceded just 22 runs in four overs, having dismissed Kishan. Hasaranga has raced to 87 wickets in 53 T20Is at an incredible average of 14.57. He has equaled Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in terms of T20I wickets. The former is Sri Lanka's second-highest wicket-taker in the format after Lasith Malinga (107).

Hooda and Axar add 68 runs

India were reduced to 94/5 after losing skipper Hardik Pandya (29). Hooda and Axar launched their counter-attack thereafter. The duo amassed 61 runs in the last five overs, compiling 68 runs in total. Hooda emerged as the aggressor, scoring 41* off 23 balls (1 four, 4 sixes). His partner Axar smashed 31 off 20 deliveries, a knock laced with 3 fours and 1 six.

Mavi shines on his debut, takes four-fer

Young Indian seamer Mavi delivered a terrific spell on his international debut. He decimated Sri Lanka's top order, getting rid of Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva in the Powerplay. Mavi later dismissed the dangerous Hasaranga and Theekshana. The Indian pacer finished with figures worth 4/22. Mavi is the third Indian with a four-fer on T20I debut after Pragyan Ojha and Barinder Sran.

A look at other notable numbers

As per Kausthab Gudipati, Gill and Mavi are the 100th and 101st players to represent India in men's T20Is. Pandya is the first Indian captain to bowl the first over of a men's T20I. Kapil Dev, Lala Amarnath, Anil Kumble, and Jasprit Bumrah achieved this feat in other formats. This is the 40th consecutive year that saw an India-SL international encounter.

Umran showcases his express pace

Like Mavi, express pacer Umran Malik shone with figures of 2/27(4). The right-arm seamer dismissed SL captain Shanaka, who smashed a 27-ball 45. Interestingly, Umran's ball that dismissed Shanaka was delivered at 155 KPH.

India script history at Wankhede

As mentioned, India have defended the lowest-ever total at the Wankhede Stadium in T20I cricket. The iconic stadium in Mumbai is known for high-scoring encounters. On this ground, the teams usually find it challenging to bowl second as dew sets in eventually. Interestingly, the only other totals (2) defended at this ground were over 200. Wankhede hosted its first T20I since December 2019.