ICC World Test Championship qualification scenario: Fours teams in contention

Dec 31, 2022

The ongoing second cycle of the ICC World Test Championship has witnessed some fascinating contests. The Test cricket calendar in 2022 has come to an end and the points table is pretty interesting. Australia, India, South Africa, and Sri Lanka are the teams left in contention to make a place in the final. Let's look at the qualification scenarios of all these sides.

Australia are sitting pretty at the top

Table-toppers Australia (PCT: 78.5 %) are just one win away from securing a place in the final. If they beat SA in the upcoming Sydney Test, Australia would go through regardless of the result of their subsequent four-match away Test series versus India. If they lose to SA, they would need at least a win and two draws against India to go through comfortably.

India have matters in their own hands

Second-placed India have a PCT of 58.93%. If Australia beat SA in the Sydney game, India would need a win by any margin against the Aussies to go through. However, if Dean Elgar's men sneak a win and whitewash West Indies 2-0 in their subsequent assignment, India would require at least three wins or two wins and as many draws against Australia.

Where are Sri Lanka standing?

With a PCT of 53.33%, SL are third in the table. Their last assignment in the cycle is a two-match Test series in New Zealand. They have to win both games to extend their tally to 61.11%. Besides this, the Lankan Lions need Australia to beat SA in the Sydney Test and India in their subsequent series. This scenario makes SL's chances highly slim.

Are South Africa still in the hunt?

Like SL, SA also need to depend upon other results besides winning their remaining three games. They are currently fourth in the standings (PCT: 50%). After the Sydney Test vs Australia, the Proteas side will host WI in two Tests. They would also need the Aussies to win the series versus India. Notably, India last lost a home Test series back in 2012.