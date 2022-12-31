Sports

ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2022: Meet the nominees

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year (2022). Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is in contention alongside England all-rounder Ben Stokes, New Zealand pacer Tim Southee, and Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza. Notably, Stokes will be vying for his second such title, having won the award in 2019. We look at their numbers in 2022.

Babar runs havoc in 2022

Babar wound up as the leading run-getter in Tests, compiling 1,184 runs across nine matches at 69.64. Meanwhile, he hoarded 679 runs in ODIs, averaging 84.87 (100s: 3, 50s: 5). He was Pakistan's highest run-getter in this regard. Besides, Babar racked up 735 T20I runs at 31.95 (100s: 1, 50s: 5). Notably, he was even awarded ICC Player of the Month in March.

Raza put the cricketing fraternity to notice

Raza was at his all-round best as he became the first player to score 500 runs and take 25 wickets in T20Is in a calendar year. He played 24 games and scored 735 runs (50s: 5). Raza, who bowls off-spin, picked 25 wickets. Raza was noted for his enthralling ODI hundred against India. He compiled 645 runs at 49.61 (100s: 3, 50s: 2).

Stokes had a year to remember!

Stokes took over as England's Test captain when they were languishing at the bottom in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. Under his leadership, England have won nine out of 10 matches. Meanwhile, Stokes managed 870 runs and 26 wickets in 15 matches. Stokes also scored a match-winning 52* in the final as England lifted the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Down Under.

Southee was effective across formats

Right-arm quick Southee pocketed 65 wickets across 31 matches in 2022, the most by a Kiwi in the calendar year. Southee, who is New Zealand's newly appointed Test skipper, snared 28 scalps in the longest format, averaging 38.89. He claimed 23 T20I wickets, including seven at the 2022 ICC T20 WC (BBI: 3/6 vs Australia). He also ended up with 14 ODI scalps.

When will the winner be announced?

Voting for the ICC Awards 2022 will begin next week, where the ICC Voting Academy will be submitting its selections alongside fans across the globe. The results of the Voting Academy and the fans' votes shall be combined to pick the winner in each of the categories. The winners of the ICC Awards 2022 will be announced later in January 2023.