ICC announces in-game penalty for slow over-rate (T20Is): Details here

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 02:41 pm 2 min read

ICC introduces in-game penalty for slow over-rates (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced an in-game penalty for slow over-rates in men's and women's T20 Internationals. It will be added to the existing sanctions for slow over-rate. The rules will come into effect in the one-off T20I between West Indies and Ireland at Sabina Park on January 16. It will be the first men's fixture to use these rules.

Rule Decoding ICC's new rule for slow over-rate

The fielding side should "be in position to bowl the first ball of the final over of the innings by the scheduled [or rescheduled in case of an unavoidable delay] cessation time for the innings". Instead of five, the fielding team will be allowed four fielders outside the 30-yard circle for every over it fails to bowl within the stipulated time.

Statement ECB applied this rule in the Hundred last year

The England cricket board applied this rule in the Hundred last year. "The change was recommended by the ICC Cricket Committee, which regularly discusses ways to improve the pace of play in all formats, after considering reports on the effectiveness of a similar regulation that was included in the playing conditions for the Hundred competition conducted by the ECB," said the ICC.

Information What are the current fielding restrictions in T20Is?

Current fielding restrictions in T20Is: A maximum of two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle in the powerplay (the first six overs in a complete T20 innings). Meanwhile, five fielders are allowed outside the circle in non-powerplay overs.

Changes A look at the other changes

As per the new playing conditions designed by the ICC, there will be an optional drinks break at the mid-point of each innings in bilateral T20I matches. It is understood that the two participating boards will jointly take decisions regarding the same ahead of every series. According to Cricbuzz, the break will last two minutes and 30 seconds.

Matches The rules will be effective from WI-Ireland T20I

As stated, the new rules will be effective from the one-off T20I between West Indies and Ireland at Sabina Park in Jamaica on January 16. These rules will come into effect for the first time in women's cricket on January 18 when South Africa lock horns with West Indies in the first T20I at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.