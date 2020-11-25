New Zealand's Greg Barclay has been elected as the new independent chairman of International Cricket Council (ICC). Reportedly, Barclay replaced Shashank Manohar, who stepped down from the post, earlier this year. The former has been the director of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) since 2012 and is currently NZC's representative on the ICC board. Here is more on the same.

Barclay A look at Barclay's professional career

Barclay is an Auckland-based commercial lawyer who has worked in various capacities, as of now. Notably, he was a director of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015. He is also a former board member and chairman of the Northern Districts Cricket Association. Furthermore, Barclay has been an experienced company director, having held board positions with several New Zealand and Australian companies.

Quote 'Looking forward to work in partnership with members'

"I look forward to working in partnership with our Members to strengthen the game in core markets and grow it beyond that ensuring more of the world can enjoy cricket. I take my position as a custodian of the game very seriously," said Barclay.

Position Manohar had stepped down as the ICC chairman

Barclay, who replaced Manohar, will leave his positions at New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to lead the ICC in an independent capacity. Earlier this year, Manohar had stepped down as the chairman of the ICC. It was later reported that deputy chairman Imran Khwaja will take the charge on an interim basis until a permanent successor gets elected.

Quote Barclay thanks Khwaja for taking the Chair after Manohar left

Honoring Khwaja, Barclay said, "I'd like to thank Imran Khwaja for his leadership as acting ICC Chair during a difficult period for the game and I look forward to continuing a close working relationship with him in the future."

Elation An honor to be elected as ICC chairman: Barclay