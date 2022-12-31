Sports

Lyon, Rabada finish as joint-highest wicket-takers in Tests (2022): Stats

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada and Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon finished as the joint-highest wicket-takers in Tests this year. They both finished with 47 wickets apiece under their belts. Fans of Test cricket enjoyed quality cricket from these two players in 2022 as some magnificent matches were played. Here we analyze the mind-boggling numbers of Lyon and Rabada in 2022.

How Lyon fared in 2022?

Lyon played 11 Tests in 2022 and had an average of 22.25 (5w: 3). No other Aussie bowler could take more than 36 Test wickets this year. Notably, the offie played six Tests at home and returned with 24 wickets at 21.33. His remaining 23 wickets were recorded in five away Tests at 37.13. Lyon was involved in Australia's seven Test wins in 2022.

Second off-spinner to take 450 Test wickets

During the Adelaide Test versus West Indies, Lyon became just the second off-spinner after legend Muttiah Muralitharan to have entered the 450-wicket club in the format. Overall, Lyon is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in the format with 458 scalps.

A look at Rabada's numbers

Rabada played two matches lesser than Lyon. While his average reads 22.25, the right-arm speedster scalped two five-wicket hauls. He played just two Tests at home and returned with 13 wickets (Average: 20.53). His tally of 34 wickets in seven away Tests is also the highest by a bowler (Average: 22.91). Rabada, however, could only guide the Proteas side to four wins in 2022.

Rabada completed 250 Test wickets

During the Lord's Test versus England in August, Rabada became the seventh Proteas bowler to complete 250 Test wickets. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rabada (10,065) took the second-fewest to get the milestone. He ranks behind Dale Steyn, who clocked the feat in 9,927 deliveries.

A look at Lyon's sensational numbers

Lyon currently owns 458 wickets in 114 Tests at 31.53. The tally includes 21 five-fors and three match 10-wicket hauls (Best innings figures: 8/50). Among Australians, only Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) own more Test wickets. The off-spinner has scalped 236 wickets in 61 home Tests. Away from home, the veteran has 222 scalps in 53 appearances, including 15 at neutral venues.

Rabada's overall numbers in the format

Since his Test debut in 2015, Rabada has pocketed 267 wickets in 57 Tests at 22.49. The tally includes 12 five-fors and four match 10-wicket hauls (Best innings figures: 7/59). Only Lyon (296) and Ravichandran Ashwin (304) have taken more Test wickets since Rabada's debut. The speedster owns 161 wickets in 29 home Tests. Away from home, he has 106 wickets in 28 appearances.