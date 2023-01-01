Sports

IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

India are gearing up to host Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, starting on January 3. Both teams would be aiming to start 2023 on a winning note. The hosts have named a young squad led by Hardik Pandya. Suryakumar Yadav will be his deputy. Meanwhile, Team SL has several players who can trouble the home side. Here's the preview of the opener.

Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this affair. The venue boasts an average first innings total of 197 from seven T20Is. As the record suggests, the track here has been fruitful for batters. The boundaries are also on the shorter side. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (7:00 PM IST).

A look at the head-to-head record (T20Is)

India have firmly dominated the Lankan Lions in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is. The two teams have locked horns in 26 T20Is to date. India emerged winners on 17 occasions. Sri Lanka have pocketed eight matches. One match didn't have a result. The Lions emerged winners when these two sides last met in the format, of the 2022 Asia Cup.

Opportunities for Indian youngsters

Young batters like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan would view this series as a great opportunity to make a mark. Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik are the players to watch out for in the bowling department. All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will hold the key for the visitors. Eyes will also be on skipper Dasun Shanaka and opener Pathum Nissanka.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Here are the key performers

Yuzvendra Chahal has bagged the most wickets in IND-SL duels (20). Shanaka is SL's leading run-getter in vs India in T20Is. He has compiled 306 runs in 19 games, striking at 128.03. Suryakumar accumulated 1,164 T20I runs in 31 T20Is last year, striking at 187.43. Leg-spinner Hasaranga has clipped 86 wickets in 52 T20Is at a sensational average of 14.48.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

