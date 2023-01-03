Sports

1st T20I: Hooda-Axar stand guides India to 162/5 against SL

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 03, 2023, 08:42 pm 2 min read

Hooda and Axar added 68 runs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India racked up 162/5 against Sri Lanka in the 1st of the three-match T20I series at the Wankhede Stadium. A 50+ stand by Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel put India back in the hunt after the visitors took five quick wickets. Both Hooda and Patel scored in excess of 30, helping India recover. Meanwhile, five Sri Lankan bowlers took a wicket each.

India started well, faltered eventually

India were off to a flier after SL elected to field. The Men in Blue plundered 17 runs in the first over itself. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill propelled India to 27/0 before the latter fell to Maheesh Theekshana. The former continued with his exploits, while India then lost star batter Suryakumar Yadav in the sixth over. India were 41/2 at the Powerplay's end.

India lose successive wickets in the middle overs

India stumbled once the fielding restrictions ended. They lost the talented Sanju Samson in the seventh over to Dhananjaya de Silva. Skipper Pandya and Kishan stitched a pivotal stand after India were in a spot of bother. However, Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed the dangerous Kishan in the 11th over. Pacer Dilshan Madushanka then got rid of Pandya in the 15th over.

Debuts for Gill, Mavi

Ahead of the match, Gill and pacer Shivam Mavi were handed their maiden T20I caps. As per Kausthab Gudipati, Gill and Mavi are the 100th and 101st players to represent India in men's T20Is.

Hasaranga equals Chahal in terms of T20I wickets

Star leg-spinner Hasaranga was once again on the money. He conceded just 22 runs in four overs, having dismissed Kishan. Hasaranga has raced to 87 wickets in 53 T20Is at an incredible average of 14.57. He has equaled Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in terms of T20I wickets. The former is Sri Lanka's second-highest wicket-taker in the format after Lasith Malinga (107).

India amass 61 runs in the last five overs

India were reduced to 94/5 after losing skipper Pandya. Hooda and Axar launched their counter-attack thereafter. The duo amassed 61 runs in the last five overs, compiling 68 runs in total. Hooda emerged as the aggressor, scoring 41* off 23 balls (1 four, 4 sixes). His partner Axar smashed 31 off 20 deliveries, a knock laced with 3 fours and 1 six.