Ranji Trophy: Jaydev Unadkat's historic hat-trick headlines day's play

Jan 03, 2023

Unadkat records maiden hat-trick in Ranji Trophy (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The fourth-round matches of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season got underway on January 3 and Day 1 witnessed some magnificent action. Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat recorded a historic hat-trick versus Delhi. He returned with an eight-fer. Meanwhile, Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran slammed a ton over Uttarakhand at a venue named after him. Here we present the highlights of the day's play.

First-over hat-trick for Unadkat

Unadkat scripted history by becoming the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the first over of a Ranji Trophy innings. The left-arm pacer, who is standing his maiden assignment this season, completed his five-for in his second over. He eventually returned with figures worth 8/33 and Delhi got bundled out for 133 while batting first. Hrithik Shokeen (68*) scored the most for them.

Easwaran slams hundred on ground owned by his father

Easwaran brought up a fine ton versus Uttarakhand at Dehradun's Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Stadium, a venue owned by his father. He returned unbeaten on 141 at stumps on Day 1. It was Easwaran's maiden First-Class assignment at the venue and he made the occasion special. His teammate Sudip Kumar Gharami recorded a 180-ball 90. Meanwhile, Bengal ended Day 1 with the scorecard reading 269/3.

Tushar Deshpande scalps five-for for Mumbai

Tamil Nadu's daunting batting line-up could only manage 144 while batting first versus Mumbai. Pacer Tushar Deshpande bowled a stellar spell as none of the TN bowlers could do much against him. He returned with figures of 5/37. Besides, Shams Mulani took a three-fer. Pradosh Paul (55) was TN's highest run-getter in the innings. He smashed nine boundaries.

Rajat Patidar scores timely ton for Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh are aiming to consolidate the top position in the Group D points table. However, they got off to a terrible start with Vidarbha. Batting first, MP were reduced to 11/3 before Rajat Patidar came to their rescue with a timely century. This was Patidar's fourth fifty-plus score and maiden ton this season. He ended up scoring 121.

Here are the other key performers

Hyderabad's T Ravi Teja returned with figures worth 5/34 versus Andhra. Rajasthan's Aniket Choudhary and Tanveer Ul-Haq scalped four-fers as Rajasthan were folded for 92 while batting first. Meanwhile, Baroda skipper Vishnu Solanki slammed an unbeaten 162 against Himachal Pradesh. Punjab batter Nehal Wadhera smashed a magnificent 120 not out versus Gujarat. Karnataka's Ashutosh Singh scored an unbeaten 118 versus Chhattisgarh.