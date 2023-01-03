Sports

IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Dasun Shanaka elects to field

The Wankhede Stadium is hosting the 1st T20I

India and Sri Lanka are set to clash in the first of the three-match T20I series. Both teams would be aiming to start 2023 on a winning note. The hosts are coming off a 1-0 T20I series win in New Zealand. Meanwhile, SL have several players who can trouble the home side. SL captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to field.

A look at the two teams

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka. India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (captain), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Debuts for Gill and Mavi; Arshdeep unavailable

Young opener Shubman Gill and pacer Shivam Mavi have been handed their maiden T20I caps. Umran Malik will accompany Mavi and Hardik Pandya in the pace attack. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed that left-arm seamer "Arshdeep Singh wasn't available for selection since he has still not fully recovered from his illness".

Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this affair. The venue boasts an average first innings total of 197 from seven T20Is. As the record suggests, the track here has been fruitful for batters. The boundaries are also on the shorter side. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (7:00 PM IST).

A look at the head-to-head record

India have firmly dominated the Lankan Lions in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is. The two teams have locked horns in 26 T20Is to date. India emerged winners on 17 occasions. Sri Lanka have pocketed eight matches. One match didn't have a result. SL emerged winners when these two sides last met in the format (2022 Asia Cup).

Here are the key performers

Yuzvendra Chahal has bagged the most wickets in IND-SL duels (20). Shanaka is SL's leading run-getter in vs India in T20Is. He has compiled 306 runs in 19 games, striking at 128.03. Suryakumar accumulated 1,164 T20I runs in 31 T20Is last year, striking at 187.43. Leg-spinner Hasaranga has clipped 86 wickets in 52 T20Is at a sensational average of 14.48.