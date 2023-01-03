Sports

PAK vs NZ: Kiwis compile 449; Imam-ul-Haq fights back

PAK vs NZ: Kiwis compile 449; Imam-ul-Haq fights back

Written by V Shashank Jan 03, 2023, 06:17 pm 2 min read

Imam-ul-Haq is unbeaten on 74 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand took control of the game on Day 2 of the second and final Test against Pakistan in Karachi. Resuming from 309/6, the Black Caps steered to 449, with Matt Henry whipping an 81-ball 68*. Wicket-keeper Tom Blundell completed his fifty as well. For Pakistan, spinner Abrar Ahmed (4/149) was the pick of the lot. The hosts trail by 295 runs.

Eighth Test fifty for Blundell

Blundell, who scored 30 on Day 1, managed to breach the 50-run mark. The right-hander clocked his eighth half-century in Test cricket. He scored 51 off 108 deliveries, hitting six boundaries. He added 30-plus stands with Ish Sodhi and skipper Tim Southee to get NZ past 300. The 32-year-old eventually fell to leg-spinner Abrar post the drinks break, with the visitors' score reading 340/8.

Career-best scores for Ajaz, Henry

Henry whipped eight fours and two sixes to stay unharmed on 68*. Notably, he struck at 83.95. It is his highest score in Tests, having broken the previous best of 66 against Australia. He notched his third half-century in Test cricket. His partner Ajaz chipped in with a 78-ball 35, his personal best in the format. He fetched four boundaries before falling to Abrar.

100-plus stand for the 10th wicket!

Henry and Ajaz forged a 104-run stand, taking NZ from 345/9 to 449/10. As per ESPNcricinfo, it's the sixth-highest partnership by NZ for the 10th wicket. They rank behind Nathan Astle and Danny Morrison's 106*-run partnership against England in 1997. Meanwhile, it's the fifth-highest partnership for the 10th wicket against Pakistan in Test cricket, behind West Indies' Carl Hooper-Courtney Walsh's 106 in 1993.

Pakistan toil hard to get breakthroughs

Abrar uprooted Blundell, Southee, and Ajaz to complete a four-fer (4/149). He has raced to 27 Test scalps at 31.07. Agha Salman remained wicketless on Day 2 to conclude the innings with 3/75. Pacer Naseem Shah bowled out Sodhi to finish with 3/71. Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali couldn't pocket a single wicket.

Imam fights back!

Pakistan faced early blows, with Henry getting out Abdullah Shafique (19) on short-of-a-length delivery. Shan Masood threw away his wicket on 20, while skipper Babar Azam (24) was run-out after a mix-up with Imam-ul-Haq. Imam, however, has looked unfazed on 74*(125), hitting nine fours and a six. He is joined by Saud Shakeel (13*). Pakistan's score reads 154/3 at stumps.